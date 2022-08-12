Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90.
The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, struck a guardrail, and was thrown from her bike.
Vanderiet, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital and died from her injuries.
The patrol says driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
So far this year, there have been nine motorcycle fatalities in Wyoming, three of which have occurred this month.
