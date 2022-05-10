Most Casper Residents Have Not Done ALL 15 of These Things – Have You?

There is so much do in and around Casper. No matter the season, there is also opportunity for adventure and entertainment.

Downtown Casper is really beginning to blossom with activity. Casper Mountain is right in our backyard. There are always those people who say "there is nothing to do here", but those people are wrong. There are plenty of outdoor events in the summer and indoor events in the winter. Outdoor recreation is abundant year round.

Even though there is plenty to do, do people always do it? Not always. Below are 15 activities that most Casper residents have not done all of. How do you rank?

30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.