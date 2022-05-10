The 2022 Wyoming Outdoor Expo Was A Great Success

For the last couple years, the Wyoming Outdoor Expo hasn't been the same because of the pandemic. That changed in 2022 as Wyoming Game and Fish Department and nearly 20 organizations got together at the Ford Wyoming Center to put on a fantastic IN PERSON event.

Many member of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department including, biologists, game wardens and specialists were also on hand to help inform, educated and lead demonstrations.

70 booths and many interactive demonstrations were all part of this years event. The North Platte Walleyes Unlimited were giving out fishing poles to the kids and teaching them the art of casting.

Casting Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Wyoming 4-H Shooting Sports were giving the kids chances to shoot Air Rifles and learn the art of aiming and safety.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Outside there were kayaking and canoeing lessons, so kids can learn how to paddle and steer water vessels so they can maneuver on the water.

Paddling lessons Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Even hunting dog and Rocky Mountain Big Game Recovery tracking dog demonstrations. Showing families how dogs are used to make sure that animals that are injured during hunting are able to be found with the help of tracking dogs.

Tracking Dogs Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Bowhunters of Wyoming had an archery range set up to give instruction on proper usage of archery equipment and safety. Kids could take aim on many different targets and show off their skills.

Archery Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Wyoming Game and Fish let kids shoot shotguns at Casper Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Club and Rifle instruction and shooting was held at Stuckenhoff's Shooters Complex over the 3 day event.

Shotgun Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

If you've watched any shows like CSI or Forensic Files, you may be excited (or maybe even surprised) to hear that Wyoming Game and Fish has a Wildlife Forensic Lab. The forensic team was on hand to show kids how they use science and technology to help solve crimes in the outdoor world.

Forensic Team Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

With summer time coming and families ready to tackle the outdoors, it's always important to be Bear Wise and know how to set-up your camp and know what to do in the event you come in contact with a bear. Bear-Wise-Wyoming is a great source and the Large Carnivore Team was on hand to show how to handle the bear situation.

Bear Wise Wyoming Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

If you missed this years event, make sure that you get ready for next year and go to WGFD.WYO.GOV to learn more about what you may have missed or what you need to know for the outdoors.

Also on hand for the event:

Wyoming Game and Fish Outdoor Expo 2022 The Wyoming Outdoor Expo was a fantastic opportunity for families to experience the outdoor world.