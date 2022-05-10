The 2022 Wyoming Outdoor Expo Was A Great Success
For the last couple years, the Wyoming Outdoor Expo hasn't been the same because of the pandemic. That changed in 2022 as Wyoming Game and Fish Department and nearly 20 organizations got together at the Ford Wyoming Center to put on a fantastic IN PERSON event.
Many member of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department including, biologists, game wardens and specialists were also on hand to help inform, educated and lead demonstrations.
70 booths and many interactive demonstrations were all part of this years event. The North Platte Walleyes Unlimited were giving out fishing poles to the kids and teaching them the art of casting.
Wyoming 4-H Shooting Sports were giving the kids chances to shoot Air Rifles and learn the art of aiming and safety.
Outside there were kayaking and canoeing lessons, so kids can learn how to paddle and steer water vessels so they can maneuver on the water.
Even hunting dog and Rocky Mountain Big Game Recovery tracking dog demonstrations. Showing families how dogs are used to make sure that animals that are injured during hunting are able to be found with the help of tracking dogs.
Bowhunters of Wyoming had an archery range set up to give instruction on proper usage of archery equipment and safety. Kids could take aim on many different targets and show off their skills.
Wyoming Game and Fish let kids shoot shotguns at Casper Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Club and Rifle instruction and shooting was held at Stuckenhoff's Shooters Complex over the 3 day event.
If you've watched any shows like CSI or Forensic Files, you may be excited (or maybe even surprised) to hear that Wyoming Game and Fish has a Wildlife Forensic Lab. The forensic team was on hand to show kids how they use science and technology to help solve crimes in the outdoor world.
With summer time coming and families ready to tackle the outdoors, it's always important to be Bear Wise and know how to set-up your camp and know what to do in the event you come in contact with a bear. Bear-Wise-Wyoming is a great source and the Large Carnivore Team was on hand to show how to handle the bear situation.
If you missed this years event, make sure that you get ready for next year and go to WGFD.WYO.GOV to learn more about what you may have missed or what you need to know for the outdoors.
Also on hand for the event:
- Muley Fanatic Foundation
- Mule Deer Foundation
- Wyoming Flycasters
- Trout Unlimited
- Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
- Bighorn Sheep Center - Dubois
- Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association
- Sporting Lead-Free
- Teton Raptor Center
- Buffalo Bill Center of the West's Draper Museum Raptor Experience
- Girl Scouts
- Greater Yellowstone Coalition