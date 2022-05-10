Man Gets 75 Months in Prison After $150M Fentanyl Bust in Wyoming

A Washington man who was busted in southeast Wyoming last summer with a massive amount of fentanyl has been sentenced to 75 months in federal prison.

Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, 29, of Federal Way, was arrested on July 27, 2021, after a Wyoming trooper stopped him for speeding on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and discovered 24 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of his rental car.

The fentanyl had an estimated street value of $150 million, the patrol said.

In addition to being handed a 75-month sentence, Aguilar-Valdovinos was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and undergo three years of supervised release following his release from prison.

