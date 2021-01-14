The Wyoming National Guard at the federal government's request will send more than 100 soldiers and airmen to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, according to a news release from the Wyoming Military Department on Thursday.

Presidential inaugurations are considered National Security Special Events according to the Wyoming Military Department.

"We are proud to support, and be part of, the long tradition of supporting this historical event for our country," adjutant general for Wyoming Maj. Gen. Greg Porter said.

"When we are requested, we continue to provide our governor and civilian authorities properly manned, trained and equipped forces available wherever and whenever they are needed," Porter said.

The federal government made the request as part of its efforts to strengthen security in the nation's capitol after last week's attack on the Capitol that ransacked the building and resulted in five dead including a security guard.

Just days after the siege, the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., leading up to and through the inauguration.

About 21,000 National Guard troops are in the Washington, D.C.

While the costs associated with this deployment will be paid for with federal dollars, these troops will remain under their respective governors' control, according to federal and Washington, D.C., law.

National Guard soldiers and airmen also will be available in Wyoming on an as-needed basis for other areas.

