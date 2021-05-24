Montana Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Killing of Wyoming Man

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings, Montana, woman pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a Wyoming man who refused to give her and her male companion cigarettes and a ride.

The Billings Gazette reported that Kristy Lynn Chavez could face between 10 and 100 years in prison if convicted in the death of 33-year-old Dennis Gresham of Sheridan, Wyoming. Chavez told investigators she asked Gresham for cigarettes and a ride, and he said no.

Prosecutors said the men then got into an altercation and at some point Chavez got in the driver’s seat and began driving away before hearing five gunshots.