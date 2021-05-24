Montana Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Killing of Wyoming Man
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings, Montana, woman pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a Wyoming man who refused to give her and her male companion cigarettes and a ride.
The Billings Gazette reported that Kristy Lynn Chavez could face between 10 and 100 years in prison if convicted in the death of 33-year-old Dennis Gresham of Sheridan, Wyoming. Chavez told investigators she asked Gresham for cigarettes and a ride, and he said no.
Prosecutors said the men then got into an altercation and at some point Chavez got in the driver’s seat and began driving away before hearing five gunshots.
LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world
From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.