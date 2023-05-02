Mitchem Sets Wyoming Record in 500M at Max Invite

* University of Wyoming press release

FORT COLLINS, Colo., -- In the final outdoor race of the season before the 2023 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls spent the day on Saturday at the Doug Max Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo., hosted by Colorado State.

Katelyn Mitchem sets another school record, running an altitude-converted time of 16:08.43 in the 5000M. Mitchem took first place in the event, taking down the University record by more than 20 seconds.

JUMPS

Sadie McMullen went 19-10.25 to best the competition and take first place in the Long Jump. Cowgirls Nyomi Moore and Joan Easter went 18-3 and 18-1.5 to take fourth and fifth place in the event. Cowboys Remar Pitter and Hunter Brown went one-two on the men’s side hitting marks of 24-6.25 and 23-8.25.

Aumni Ashby and Elayna Chafee recorded another one-two finish for the Cowgirls in the Triple Jump. Ashby went 40-5 while Chafee hit a mark of 38-1.5. Jefferson Danso and Kaliff Guevara posted a two-three finish for the Cowboys in the event going 44-9.75 and 44-5.25.

Samuel Schneider went 6-6.75 in the High Jump to finish in second place while Brown took fourth hitting a mark of 6-3.5.

Brown took fourth hitting a mark of 6-3.5. Kayla Stibley took fifth in the Pole Vault notching a mark of 11-7.

THROWS

Cameron Burkett took second place in the Shot Put with a throw of 57-10.5.

Cosette Stellern went 164-11 in the Discus for a fourth place finish. Stellern moves up the Wyoming all-time top 10 list into No. 5 all time with the throw.

Tarique George placed third in the men’s Discus with a mark of 173-9.

Kaitlyn Disbrow takes second place in the Javelin with a throw of 124-4.



SPRINTS

Jasmyne Cooper ran a first place race in the 400M. Cooper took the first place spot with a time of 58.37.

Jaheim Ferguson ran a 14.52 in the 110M Hurdles for a fifth place finish.

Jayden Friedly and Ashley Wood went 12.66 and 12.97 in the 100M Hurdles to take fourth and fifth place for the Cowgirls.

Gabby Drube and Janae Ramirez went two-three for the Cowgirls in the 400M Hurdles. Drube went 1:01.28 while Ramirez ran a 1:04.4.

Carson Kaminsky took the second spot for the Pokes in the 400M Hurdles running a time fo 53.83.

Annie Vincent and Wood went three-four for the Cowgirls in the 200M Dash running times of 26.20 and 26.43. Jaymison Cox took third for the Cowboys in the event running a time of 21.25.

DISTANCE

Ryker Holtzen 9:06.1 in the 3000M Steeplechase and Mason Norman 14:46.41 in the 5000M for a pair of first place finishes for the Pokes.

Anna Spear 11:12.47 in the 3000M Steeplechase to take second.

Addison Laughlin 4:31.84 in the 1500 and Asefa Wetzel 3:53.00 in the men’s race to both take third place.

All times are converted from altitude.

Next up for the Pokes will be the 2023 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships to be held May 11-14th in Fresno, Calif. Stay up to date on Wyoming Track & Field by following @wyo_track on Twitter.

