Report Card: Natrona County Receives a C for Air Quality
According to the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report, Casper's air quality received a passing grade with a C.
The report grades cities and counties based on ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution, and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2019-2021.
Many Wyoming counties received failing grades for ozone pollution: Albany, Campbell, Laramie and Sublette.
Teton county also experienced more unhealthy short-term particle pollution days on average compared to others.
The report says that, nationally, ozone pollution as improved across the country, which they note is because of the Clean Air Act.
However, short-term particle pollution is getting worse.
According to the report, more than one in three people in the U.S. live in counties with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution.