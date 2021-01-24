Minimum-Security Inmate is Wyoming’s First to Die of COVID-19

CASPER (AP) — A man who died in December was Wyoming’s first inmate killed by COVID-19.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says the inmate at the minimum-security Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton died Dec. 22 but the cause took time to confirm by autopsy.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming for months was among just a handful of states with no inmate deaths from the coronavirus.

Vermont is now the only state with no such deaths.

Recent surveillance testing found 14 new coronavirus cases in Wyoming prisons, including 13 at the medium-security prison in Torrington.

As of Friday, 550 people in Wyoming had died of COVID-19.

