Miners’ Union Backs Shift From Coal in Exchange for Jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest coal miners’ union says it would accept President Joe Biden’s plan to move away from coal and other fossil fuels in exchange for a “true energy transition.”

That transition would include thousands of jobs in renewable energy and spending on technology to make coal cleaner.

The president of the United Mine Workers of America, Cecil Roberts, says ensuring jobs for displaced coal workers is crucial to any infrastructure bill taken up by Congress.

At least 7,000 coal workers lost their jobs last year amid continued declines in the industry.

