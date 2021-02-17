Mills Police Look for Suspects in Theft of Propane Bottles

The Mills Police Department needs the public's help to identify two suspects who allegedly stole propane bottles from a convenience store early Wednesday, according to the department's Facebook page.

A male and female stole approximately 14 propane bottles valued at $837.75 from the Salt Creek Homax, 400 Salt Creek Highway, about 2:05 a.m.

They were driving a Black GMC Yukon with a temporary license tag in the left lower back window.

If you know either individual or have any information regarding this case please call (307) 266-4796 or submit a tip at millspd.org.

