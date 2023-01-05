Mills Police Asking for Public’s Help Locating a Stolen Vehicle

The Mills Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a stolen vehicle.

Police say a black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban bearing Wyoming License Plate (1-P-74474 exp 02/23) was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of 01/04/2023.

It has black rims, a black grill, a rear passenger side taillight out, a driver's side running light out and tinted windows.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact Detective Acord at 307-266-4796.

Do not approach if located.

The photo below is for reference and is not the exact vehicle. This per a post on the agency's Facebook page.