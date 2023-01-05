8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home.

Authorities have not provided more details or a potential motive for the killings.

Officials say the victims were found Wednesday when police did a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Police say they did not detect any threat to the public.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson says the deceased were all members of one family.

