Casper K&L Storage Holding Unit Auctions this Weekend
This weekend will be the first of the year's quarterly storage auctions for K&L storage.
They will hold four auctions starting January 7th through the 9th for as many as 11 units.
The auction will start at 9 a.m. at the following Casper locations:
- 2420 Allendale Blvd.
- 3347 MJB Rd.
- 5005 CY Ave.
Bidders can pay up until the last minute, but only cash or credit cards accepted.
No checks.
Some of the items within the storage units include but are not limited to:
- Antiques
- Washers & Dryers
- Appliances
- Household Furniture
- Electronics
- Power Tools
- Stereos
- Sporting Equipment
