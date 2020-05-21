Mills Man Sentenced To Probation For Tackling Police Officer

A Casper man was sentenced to probation for tackling a police officer in August.

Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking sentenced William Steger to intensive supervised probation in lieu of a five- to eight-year suspended prison sentence.

Wilking said she would have sentenced Steger to prison if not for the police officer Steger tackled going along with the probation sentence. Steger has also strongly expressed remorse during the incident, attorneys in the case said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police were called to a residence in the 300 block of North Iowa at roughly 3:30 a.m. August 11 for a report of a large party. Officers arrived to find roughly 30 to 40 people in and around the home.

Several of the attendees appeared to be intoxicated.

As officers attempted to clear the party, a man, identified as Steger, ran through police before tackling a female officer. Police immediately pulled Steger off the officer, according to the affidavit.

The officer hit her head on the ground when Steger allegedly tackled her.

A patrol sergeant on scene called an ambulance for the officer who was allegedly assaulted. Emergency services personnel determined that the officer did not need further treatment.

Wilking noted an extreme size difference between Steger and the officer.