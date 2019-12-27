Mills Man Sentenced to at Least 10 Years for Child Sexual Abuse

A Mills man will spend at least a decade in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for two counts related to child sexual abuse, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Friday

Adam Grant Glazier was sentenced to a seven- to 10-year prison term for sexual exploitation of a child -- possession of child pornography -- and a 10- to 15-year prison term for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, Judge Kerri Johnson said.

The prison terms will be served concurrently, or at the same time, Johnson said.

"The damage you did ... is unfathomable," she told Glazier.

This was his third felony conviction and the second sexual-abuse related conviction, Johnson said.

Glazier also will receive treatment for his child pornography addiction while in prison, she said.

In August, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of sexual exploitation of children and another count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution agreed to dismiss other charges in the case. On April 30, Glazier pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness. However, a mental health evaluation found that he was fit to go forward in the case.

On March 7, a Mills police officer was called the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room to investigate a report that a 4-year-old had been sexually assaulted, court records say.

A nurse noted that the victim had injuries on her genitals, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A Children's Advocacy Project interviewer spoke with the victim who said Glazier touched his genitals to hers. The victim also mentioned that Glazier laid her down and undressed her.

That evening, Glazier voluntarily went to the Mills Police Department to speak to detectives. When a detective asked him about looking at pornography online Glazier said, "[I] invariably seem to get myself in trouble with it because I end up in the darkest recesses of the internet." Glazier then explained he came across a folder with questionably legal pornography, meaning child porn.

Glazier told detectives he downloaded too much child porn to keep track of it, the affidavit says.