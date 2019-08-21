Mills Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn, Sexual Abuse Charges

A Mills man on Wednesday admitted to possessing child porn and sexually abusing a minor.

Appearing in Natrona County District Court, Adam Grant Glazier pleaded guilty to a single charge of sexual exploitation of children and another count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

As part of a plea agreement, Glazier will serve the sentences for each conviction concurrently. No agreement was reached on how long those sentences might be.

The sexual exploitation charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years while the third-degree sexual abuse of a minor charge is punishable by up to 15 years.

Several additional charges in the case were dropped as part of the agreement. On April 30, Glazier pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness. However, a mental health evaluation found that he was fit to go forward in the case.

On March 7, a Mills police officer was called the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room to investigate a report that a 4-year-old had been sexually assaulted, court records say.

A nurse noted that the victim had injuries on her genitals, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A Children's Advocacy Project interviewer spoke with the victim who said Glazier touched his genitals to hers. The victim also mentioned that Glazier laid her down and undressed her.

That evening, Glazier voluntarily went to the Mills Police Department to speak to detectives. When a detective asked him about looking at pornography online Glazier said, "[I] invariably seem to get myself in trouble with it because I end up in the darkest recesses of the internet." Glazier then explained he came across a folder with questionably legal pornography, meaning child porn.

Glazier told detectives he downloaded too much child porn to keep track of it, the affidavit says.