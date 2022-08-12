Mills Man Charged With Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Mills resident has been charged with seven counts of sexual abuse of a minor, that if convicted on all counts, could put him behind bars for decades.

Jimmy Harvard, 67, heard the charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday.

Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Sam Forshner said the affidavit accompanying the charges describes "disturbing and terrible behavior" on Harvard's behalf.

Harvard is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, in this case a 13-year-old or younger girl, Forshner told Judge Brian Christensen.

Conviction of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

He also is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, which means immodest, immoral and/or indecent treatment of a minor, Forshner said.

Conviction of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

The alleged crimes occurred between June 1 and June 26, according to the charging documents.

Forshner said that Harvard had been previously convicted of a sex crime in South Dakota.

Forsher recommended, and Christensen agreed, that Harvard should be held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, not leave Natrona County, and have no contact with the alleged victim.

If Harvard doesn't bond out, he will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days in which the state shows probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused committed it. If a judge agrees, Harvard will be bound over to Natrona County District Court.