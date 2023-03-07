Mills Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minors Changes Plea to Guilty

A Mills man appeared in Natrona County District Court to change his plea before Judge Kerri Johnson.

John E. Baugher was initially charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor in the second, third, and fourth degree, along with possession of marijuana and distribution of marijuana to a person under eighteen.

Public Defender Marty Scott told the judge his client would be entering no contest pleas in an agreement with the prosecutor.

Baugher pleads no contest to counts 1, 3, and 7:

1. Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the third degree, a felony punishable by up to fifteen years in prison.

3. Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the third degree, a felony punishable by up to fifteen years in prison.

7. Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the fourth degree, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The remaining counts will be dismissed.

The prosecuting attorney, Kevin Taheri, agreed to cap Baugher's sentence at 3-6 years with all the charges to run concurrently. A cold plea provision is in place.

Judge Johnson accepted Baugher's guilty plea and continued bond. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Court records indicate that the case started over a year ago when an 11 year old told the Children's Advocacy Project during a forensic interview that she had been inapropriately touched by Baugher.

The victim stated that she would go to Baugher's house with her 10 year old cousin, who was also sexually abused by Baugher. The cousin told the forensic interviewer that Baugher gives the kids treats like ice cream, cookies, and chocolate Hershey's kisses. This per court records. She said that Baugher would pinch her butt and kiss her on the lips.

A different child, 8, told the forensic interviewer with CAP that that there is "lots of candy" at Baugher's house. She said that lots of kids don't like to go to his house because he is scary and other kids have her go to the house to get the candy for them.

Another victim, 17, told investigators that Baugher would try to touch her inapropriately as well; she said that once she heard Baugher tell his wife he was a 'perverted old man' and she would say 'No you're not.' Once she had ordered McDonalds and asked Baugher to pick it up and he said, "I'm not a n*gger, I'm a perverted old man."

She also told investigators that Baugher was growing marijuana plants in his house and provided her with some.

Pursuant to a search warrant, investigators found about 10 marijuana plants in Baugher's residence, along with several pipes and a scale.

Baugher's wife told an investigating officer that Baugher provided the 17 year old victim with marijuana and had also made her marijuana cookies.

At this time Baugher had been transported to the Mills Police Department from his residence.

Baugher told a detective that the neighbor kids would go to his house. He said he kept tootsie rolls, and chocolates and Little Debbie snacks as well as popsicles in the summertime.

The detective asked if Baugher ever touched the children inapropriately.

"I pinch their {stammering} butts once in a while, but that's pinching their butts" said Baugher. "The neighbor kids, I've done it for all the kids for thirty years. I do nothing sexual."

