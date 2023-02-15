Former Casper Resident Pleads Not Guilty to 10 Charges of Sexual Abuse of Minors

A former Casper resident who has lived in South Dakota in recent years appeared in Natrona County District Court today by video conference.

Richard McVay, 43, heard 10 charges against him from Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey.

Those 10 felony charges involve six alleged incidents of sex abuse involving three alleged victims.

McVay pleaded not guilty to the charges.

McVay has a limited criminal history, lives with his 23-year-old son in Deadwood, has no substance abuse issues, and has attention deficit disorder, said his attorney, at an earlier court appearance.



Judge Forgey said they would set trial for a later date.

McVay's bond conditions are to be continued.

At his Initial Appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court, Judge Nichole Collier had set the bond at $60,000 cash or surety.

She said she was concerned about his lack of ties to the Casper community and that he moved to South Dakoka in 2018 or 2019 after committing the alleged crimes.

