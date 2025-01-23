Mesa Natural Gas Solutions to celebrate groundbreaking on future Evansville facility

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — Mesa Natural Gas Solutions will celebrate its future multi-use Evansville facility with a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.

The 220,000-square-foot building will house various aspects of Mesa’s production and administrative operations and is expected to open in summer 2026.

Production operations in the new facility will include generators; electrical distribution equipment; and engine assembly, rebuild and warehouse support functions. Roughly 40,000 square feet of administrative space will host accounting, IT, facility maintenance, human resources and supply chain management.

Currently, Mesa already has two locations in Evansville, along Baker Drive and in the Cole Creek Industrial Park, with one location being used for building engines and the other for building the generators that will house the engines. According to Evansville town engineer Shane Porter, the company is consolidating into a single location to increase efficiency and will leave the two existing facilities once the new plant is up and running.

“They wanted to get everything under one roof,” he said.

