Wyoming, Montana, Alaska are the Least Reliant States on Chinese Imports

Before winning his second term, President Donald Trump pledged to impose a tariff as high as 20% on all foreign imports and another punitive 60% tax on imports from China.

Within his first three months, the Trump administration has enacted sweeping tariffs on almost all countries and levied a 25% tariff on aluminum, steel, and automobiles.

With tariffs now at 145% on many Chinese goods, families and businesses form states that rely most on Chinese imports could soon face higher prices and supply chain disruptions, especially in sectors that rely most on imports.

Local retailers, manufacturers, and workers are bracing for uncertainty.

Some states will be affected more than others. California tops the list, importing almost $123 billion worth of goods from China in 20244 – almost triple the amount imported by the next state.

The least reliant states?

Montana, Alaska, and Wyoming show how rural, resource-driven economies are more insulated.

The 10 Most China-Import Reliant U.S. States (Percentage of Imports from China)

1. California - 25%

2. Washington - 21%

3. Illinois - 19%

4. Tennessee - 17%

5. Pennsylvania - 13%

6. New York - 12%

7. Georgia - 12%

8. Florida - 11%

9. New Jersey - 9%

10. Texas - 9%

What are Wyoming lawmakers saying about tariffs?

Sen. Cynthia Lummis told Wyoming News Now that other countries have been over-taxing the U.S. for decades.

"A lot of the countries, including those that we have trade agreements with, have come to the table already. Trying to negotiate individual or individual country good agreements with the United States. I think that's a healthy thing," says Lummis.

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman has rallied behind the president's use of tariffs, too, and believes they can be used to strategically influence other countries' policies, such as border security and drug enforcement.

Sen. John Barrasso spoke on Face the Nation and recognized that this Administration is a 180 degree change from the last four years and he believes the Republicans have a strong, economic plan for the American people.

"We want people to have better jobs, more opportunities, and more money in their pockets." He says tariffs are a tool and the President is on firm Constitutional grounds to go after China.



