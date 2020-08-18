Merav Ben-David Wins Democratic Senate Primary in Wyoming

WASHINGTON (AP) —University of Wyoming ecology professor and climate activist Merav Ben-David has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Wyoming.

Ben-David, 61, of Laramie, beat two Democrats who actively campaigned: social justice and environmental activist Yana Ludwig, of Laramie; and climate-change think tank vice president Nathan Wendt, of Jackson.

Ben-David seeks to replace Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms. Ben-David will face Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis in the November election.

Lummis is a 65-year-old former Cheyenne Frontier Days Miss Frontier who has been active in Wyoming politics for over 40 years.

Lummis is a former state treasurer and state legislator in addition to serving in Congress. Lummis beat nine less-known opponents to win the GOP primary.

Ben-David’s research over the years includes studying how polar bears are responding to climate change.

Ben-David wants to refocus Wyoming’s economy to encourage new energy technologies. Ben-David says concern about climate change motivates her to run for office.