Meow Mates: Program Brings Rescue Cats to Cheyenne Jail

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new program in Cheyenne called “Meow Mates” brings animal shelter cats to the local jail.

Black Dog Animal Rescue is working with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office to help cats become used to people before they're offered for adoption.

Sheriff's officials say the cats reduce stress among prisoners and improve relationships between prisoners and jail staff.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the program doesn't cost Laramie County anything — Black Dog Animal Rescue covers the cost of the animals' care.

Prisoners joked recently that a cat named Sully was taken to the jail on a charge of “cat burglary.”

