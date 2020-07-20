‘Men’s Rights’ Lawyer Eyed in Shooting of NJ Judge’s Family

The FBI says a self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound is being investigated as the possible gunman in the shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey.

Roy Den Hollander received media attention including appearances on Fox News and Comedy Central for lawsuits challenging perceived infringements of “men’s rights.”

He was found dead a day after a gunman posing as a delivery person went to the North Brunswick, New Jersey, home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and started shooting on Sunday.

Her son was killed and her husband was injured.