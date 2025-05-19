Meet The Parade Marshalls For This Year’s CWFR Celebration

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo has announced its' Parade Marshalls for the 2025 CWFR Parade. Doris McMurry and her granddaughter Tiffany Gamble. The family has been a strong supporter of the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo for many years and have contributed greatly to Casper and Wyoming. They were selected by a nominating committee.

Tiffany Gamble has had a lifelong passion for business, one that began at just 13 years old while working at her grandmother’s truck stop. Today, she serves as President of Hat Six Companies.

In 2016, Tiffany transformed the industry with the creation of Hat Six Travel Center—a premier destination featuring three food service operations, a full-service truck stop, a retail gift shop, and a bar—serving nearly 400,000 visitors each year.

With deep expertise in operations management and retail, Tiffany also oversees several family-run ventures, including a Choice Hotel and quick-service restaurants. She holds a Business Administration degree from the University of Wyoming and actively contributes to her community through board service with Visit Casper, David Street Station, and AMBEST Travel Centers.

A proud Wyoming native, Tiffany and her husband Blake are dedicated to raising their two sons, Nash and Theo, in Casper—a place they are committed to improving for future generations.

Doris McMurry has called many towns across Wyoming home, following her husband as he helped pave much of the state’s interstate system. A lifelong fan of country music, Doris played a key role in supporting and promoting the careers of artists like Savannah Jack and Dylan Scott, helping them reach their full potential.

For the past 20 years, Doris has proudly planted roots in Casper, where she’s become a passionate advocate for local entertainment. She was instrumental in establishing the endowment fund for David Street Station, ensuring the community continues to thrive through arts and culture. Doris is a strong believer in doing things the Wyoming way, upholding the conservative values that shape the spirit of the state.

When she's not traveling or enjoying a classic George Jones tune, Doris can often be found lending her energy and warmth to Hooch’s Bar, where she remains a beloved local figure.

The parade will run through the streets of downtown Casper on Tuesday, July 8 at 10 a.m.