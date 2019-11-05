McConnell Says Senate Conviction of President Trump Unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted and removed from office in the event of a Senate impeachment trial — at least based on what is known now.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters Tuesday that "if it were today, I don't think there's any question" that any impeachment trial "would not lead to a removal."

It takes two-thirds of the Senate to convict a president and remove him from office. That means at least 20 Republicans would have to vote to convict Trump if he is impeached by the Democratic-controlled House.

McConnell added that, "so the question is, how long does the Senate want to take?"

He added that Democratic presidential candidates — six Senate Democrats are running — might prefer to spend their time campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire instead.