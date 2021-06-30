Cheney Votes to Establish Select Committee on January 6

Following the failed attempt to put together a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on January 6, the House of Representatives has voted to approve a select committee to look into the attack.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney was one of two House Republicans who voted with Democrats to establish the select committee, while 19 Republicans were listed as not voting.

Cheney's office put out a press release in the lead up to the vote expressing her support, and specifically condemning the actions of former president Donald Trump in supporting what happened.

"The attack on January 6th was an unprecedented assault on Congress and the functioning of our democratic process...On an almost daily basis, Donald Trump repeats the same statements that provoked violence before. His attacks on our Constitution are accelerating. Our responsibility is to confront these threats, not appease and deflect. But Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814."

Cheney said that while she would have preferred a bipartisan committee, she supports the select committee to ensure that there is some congressional investigation into what happened on January 6.

"I believe this select committee is our only remaining option. I will vote to support it. This investigation can only succeed if it is sober, professional, and non-partisan. The threat to our democracy is far too grave for grandstanding or political maneuvering...We must ensure that what happened on January 6, 2021 never happens again."

Cheney had previously voted for the bipartisan committee that passed the house with 35 Republican votes, and which failed to bypass the filibuster in the Senate, after only six Republicans voted for it.

Update: Cheney has since been named to serve on the committee by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.