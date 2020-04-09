McConnell, Democrats Jostle Over Urgent Business Virus Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — An urgent $250 billion request by President Donald Trump to supplement a business “paycheck protection” program for firms crippled by the coronavirus outbreak is facing a roadbock in the Senate.

Democrats have signaled they’ll block the request when it’s offered by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.

Democratic leaders want add-ons and protections to make sure businesses in disadvantaged communities can participate.

But McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have avoided inflammatory rhetoric, silent agreement that the need for the bill is urgent.

The program involves direct subsidies to companies to keep employees on payroll.

But it's been swamped as business rush to apply for aid.