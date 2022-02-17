In another development in the Wyoming primary, which takes place in August, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced his endorsement of Liz Cheney's primary opponent, Harriet Hageman.

In an interview with The Federalist, McCarthy said:

"After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems," McCarthy said. "I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come."

In response to the endorsement, Jeremy Adler, Cheney's campaign spokesperson and director of communications, said "Wow, she must be really desperate."

The crux of the opposition to Cheney within the Republican party comes from her condemnation of former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the capital.

Since then, Cheney has joined with Democrats in condemning the attack and has been appointed to the Jan. 6 committee to investigate what caused the attack on the capital.

In response, Cheney has been censured by the Carbon County Republican party, censured by the Republican National Committee, and had her spot as the number three in House leadership taken by Elise Stefanik.

According to Heritage Action for America, Cheney has voted with the Republican position 96% of the time during the current session, compared to the average House Republican at 94%, and has an 80% Republican voting record across her time entire time as Wyoming's representative.

With the Wyoming House primary set to take place in just under six months, Cheney still has several declared opponents.

So far in the race, Hageman, who has also received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump has raised the most of any of Cheney's opponents for a total of $745,381.60.

Behind her is Wyoming state Senator Anthoney Bouchard, who to date has raised slightly less than Hageman with a total of $639,296.50, according to FEC filings.

Both amounts are dwarfed by Cheney, who to date has raised almost $7.2 million, putting her at number nine for money raised in House elections to date, just behind Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia at $7,491,511.12, and ahead of Jim Jordon of Ohio, who has raised a total of $6,867,844.78 to date.

Several other candidates, such as Denton Knapp, Marissa Selvig, Eugune Keller, William Hardison, and Mariwe Belinsky, have also declared their candidacy, however, all told they have raised less than $30,000.