Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Friday indicated more "stringent orders" may be on the table if residents don't follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We are still seeing areas of our community where people continue to congregate, which has sadly led to the closure of areas such as our school playgrounds," Freel said in a press conference Friday afternoon. "By not choosing to follow orders and social distancing guidelines, this virus will spread rapidly in our community.

"At that point, we will be forced to consider more stringent closures and lock-down orders, as we are seeing happen in our neighboring states of Montana, Idaho and Colorado."

Freel said restricting areas that residents can travel to from their homes will be the "only means" left to slow the spread of the virus. The mayor urged Casper residents to stay at home.

Residents and organizations have reached out to the city and said that they are unable to get necessary groceries.

"In our community, we can do better," Freel said. "We must do better."

As of Friday afternoon, there are 70 reported coronavirus cases in Wyoming. Of those, eight are in Natrona County.

