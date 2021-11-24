Many Environmentalists Back Biden’s Move To Tap Oil Reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and climate activists generally support President Joe Biden’s decision to release a record-setting 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve, even as the action appeared to contradict Biden’s long-term goal to fight climate change.

The U.S. action announced Tuesday is aimed at global energy markets and helping lower gasoline prices that have risen more than $1 per gallon since January.

Biden and his administration insist tapping more oil from the reserve does not conflict with his climate goals — including a 50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

They say the short-term fix meets a specific problem, while climate policies are a long-term answer over decades.