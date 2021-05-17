22-Year-Old Driver Killed in Crash South of Laramie

A 22-year-old driver is dead after crashing his car south of Laramie late Friday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near milepost 409 on U.S. 287.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Aurora, Colorado resident Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell was headed north when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and slid into a bridge guardrail.

"When the Camry caught a guardrail seam and a bolt, it ripped open the driver's side, ejecting the driver and launching him across to the opposite creek bank," a crash report said. "The Camry rolled and landed on its tires in Harney Creek."

The patrol says Carbonell was likely buckled up, but the force of the crash broke the male end of the seat belt latch.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.