Man Gets Prison Time for Attack at Cheyenne VA

A 24-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon on a federal employee.

Benjamin Robert Dmitry Delany was arrested in April 2019 after attacking two employees at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

Court records say Delany assaulted an employee with a baseball bat and punched a doctor. The two suffered minor injuries.

Delany will be on supervised release for three years once he's released from prison.

