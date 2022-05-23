Family vacations are beginning and Yellowstone National Park is already getting busy. When you head into the park, make sure you're ready for anything.

The Boy Scout motto 'Be Prepared' has been around since the early 1900's when the Scouts were organized by Robert Baden-Powell.

Baden-Powell once wrote that to be prepared means:

you are always in a state of readiness in mind and body to do your duty.

Just because you're on a family vacation doesn't mean you don't need to be prepared, actually you should be even more prepared than normal.

If you're traveling a long distance from home, you need to be prepared for anything that may happen. Like if a large grizzly decides that your family would make a great lunch and tries to get into your car.

That's exactly what happened a couple of years ago when a man, his wife, their daughter and niece were visiting Yellowstone. When you're in the park, one of the goals is to have an experience with wildlife. I'd say the experience that David, Valerie, Sage and Elise had is one for the books and one they'd probably not like to have again.

Traveling through they pulled over to check out a couple grizzly bears when one of those grizzlies saw something they liked inside the families car. For the next few intense moments the family were in danger.

When the bear was approaching the car, you can hear one person inside saying

You guys please come up on my car

By then end of the experience, you hear one of the girls inside say

this is the scariest thing on earth

There's no doubt that knowing to be prepared and knowing how to handle a situation that involves wildlife is a must when visiting places like Wyoming. Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a great section of their website dedicated to making sure you're 'Bear Wise'.

The video you're about to watch may cause

Raised blood pressure

Anxiety

Fear

Cold sweats

Chills

Tense muscles

Sweaty Palms

Watch and learn how to be prepared for moments like this.

How To Survive An Attack By These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals We know that Wyoming is full of dangerous animals, but do you know what to do when one attacks you? Here is a "just the facts" guide to what to do when 5 of the most dangerous animals in Wyoming attack.