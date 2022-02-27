Man Arrested After Stabbing in Cheyenne Sends Man to Hospital

One man was taken to the hospital and another was arrested following a stabbing in west Cheyenne Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Stage Coach Motel at 1515 W. Lincolnway.

Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to the scene after 42-year-old transient Patrick Gill allegedly stabbed a man multiple times.

"Responding officers located an adult male victim near the scene," Farkas said in a news release. "He had apparently fled across the street to the Luxury Diner located at 1401 West Lincolnway."

Farkas says the man was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gill, who was still on the scene when officers arrived, was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail without incident.