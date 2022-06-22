Man Arrested After Shots Fired at Cheyenne Motel

A man is behind bars following a shooting incident in west Cheyenne Wednesday morning, police say.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Stage Coach Motel at 1515 W. Lincolnway around 9:49 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation shows that two male subjects at the location entered into a verbal altercation," Farkas said in a news release Wednesday evening.

"As the argument escalated, the suspect, later identified as Paul King, 63, of Cheyenne, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots," she added.

Farkas says no one was injured in the incident, and King, who was located in the motel parking lot a short time later, was taken into custody without further incident.

"King was transported to the Laramie County Jail with felony charges pending," she said.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives.