Major Pileup on Interstate 80 in Wyoming [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

Editor's Note: Some may find this footage disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A major pileup involving numerous vehicles, most of them commercial trucks, is shown in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday.

The crash was reported Sunday afternoon on I-80 between Rawlins and Wamsutter near mile marker 184, according to a Facebook post from Vanessa Pulver. Winter driving conditions existed at the time, including a slick road surface and snowfall.

In his video, David Cuarezma walks through the aftermath of the crash, capturing footage of seriously damaged vehicles and people who were evidently involved but uninjured.

The number and severity of any injuries was not clear. It was also unclear whether any fatalities were associated with the pileup.

Calls to the Wyoming Highway Patrol seeking comment were not immediately returned.

This developing story will be updated.