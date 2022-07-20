Lovell Mustangs Insight With Manager Mike Jameson [VIDEO]

The Lovell Bulldogs just punched their ticket to the Class A American Legion Baseball State Tournament with a win on Tuesday at the District Tournament.

Lovell has enjoyed a solid 2022 season with a few veterans leading a core of younger players. They've won some tournaments, had some walk-off wins, and more.

At the Single-A West District Tournament in Green River, the Mustangs pulled off a big comeback and beat the host Green River Knights, 15-8. Despite a loss to Cody in the semifinals, Lovell bounced back with a win over Rawlins to qualify for next week's state tournament.

WyoPreps had a recent conversation with Mustangs' manager Mike Jameson about his ball club heading into the postseason. He talked about how his squad has continued to fight throughout the season, how he's seen constant improvement, what some of their keys are, and more.

Lovell is 27-19 on the season and will be either the third or fourth seed from the West District Tournament, as they play Green River on Wednesday to determine the seed at next week's state tournament in Cody.