LOOK: Photos Show Storm Pummeling Wyoming
It's April 19 in Wyoming.
Naturally, that means the Cowboy State is getting hammered with a winter storm.
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the eastern half of Wyoming remains under a winter weather advisory. Meanwhile,l the Bighorn Mountains are under a winter storm warning.
The advisory is expected to remain in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
According to the weather service, travel could be difficult at times through Tuesday morning.
The weather service says to drive for conditions.
The latest road conditions can be viewed here.
