50 MPH Wind Gusts Partially Close Outer Drive, Bring Other Advisories

As of 4:30 p.m. Outer Drive has closed to light, high-profile vehicles.
Additionally, WYDOT advises that there is an extreme blow over risk on the stretch of highway between Mills and Evansville.
According to WYDOT, winds have gusted up to 48 mph on Outer Drive on Monday evening.
WYDOT has issued the following advisories as the Wyoming wind moves through the Cowboy State:Interstate 25 - Cheyenne to Wheatland, closed to light, high-profile vehicles, extreme blow over riskInterstate 80 - Elk Mountain to Laramie, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over riskUS 30 - Medicine Bow to Wyoming 34 closure gate - closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over riskUS 287 - Laramie to Wolcott Junction - closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over riskWyoming 13 - Between Rock River and Arlington, extreme blow over riskWyoming 72 - Between I-80 and Hanna Junction, extreme blow over riskWyoming 120 - Meeteetse to Cody, black iceWyoming 220 - Between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over riskWyoming 789 - Between Lamont and Jeffrey City, extreme blow over risk
22 Exotic License Plates Turned Into This Wyoming DMV
People from these fascinating places chose to move to Wyoming. Here are the license plates they turned in from the vehicles they brought.