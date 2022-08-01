LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True

Some folks are fans of old school, more traditional, style homes. Personally, I am fan of the more modern designs. I like things that look more space-age and more futuristic looking. If you're like me, this is the home for you.

The house, which 3508 square feet, is being listed by The Michael Houck Real Estate Team, with the listing agent being Tyler Muckley.

The official listing on Facebook states:

Under Contract!

List Price- $415,000

❤️ 451 West 18th Street

6 Bed

3 Bath

Metal Roof

2 Car Garage

Unique Home

Hardwood Floors

Great Landscaping

Lots Of Natural Light ☀️

No Neighbors Behind

The online listing goes into greater detail stating:

Looking for unique? This is the home for you! This home features 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors, open concept, large master bedroom, walkout balcony, great landscaping and much more!

Check out this beautiful photos of the property, both inside and out.

Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True