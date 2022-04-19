Want To Own A School? Former ‘Roosevelt High School’ For Sale

A piece of Casper history is now for sale.

The former Roosevelt High School in North Casper was recently listed by The J Team Real Estate with a price of $900,000. Considering the sheer size of the property and what can potentially be done with it, it seems like a steal at that price.

The official The J Team Real Estate website states:

Previously Roosevelt High School, this property was built in early 1900s and features beautifully kept components of its time of origin. The entire building is enveloped with beautiful large windows and tall ceilings. New AC has been installed throughout the entire building as well as a newer roof.

The property contains close to 40 private rooms/offices, 8 bathrooms, a gymnasium, newly finished kitchen/conference area, several renovated rooms, handicap entrance & elevator, tons of parking spaces, courtyard area, and front-end landscaping with mature trees.

The main building is over 20,000 square feet, with the entire property sitting on 23,329 square feet and boasting over twenty-five paved parking spaces.

Take a look at these awesome photos of both the interior and exterior of the former school.

Former "Roosevelt High School" For Sale

Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage