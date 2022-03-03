WOW: This Casper Home Has a GIGANTIC Indoor Swimming Area

Most of us have dreamed of owning a home with swimming pool, but this dream can become a reality. There's a beautiful home available right here in the Casper area with an indoor pool, hot tub and anything else you could possibly wish for or want.

The living area is 6056 square feet and sits on 9600 square feet of land. The asking price is $700k, which considering the location and everything that is included, is very reasonable. The property was originally built in 2002 and is being listed by George Overman at Overman Realty, LLC.

The official Zillow listing states:

4+ bedrooms, 2.5 baths, heated floors, updated 75% from purchase date. enclosed swimming pool with electric cover, QUALITY CONSTRUCTION, A MUST SEE HOT TUB NEEDS REPAIR,Beautifully remodeled throughout, This home was designed to entertain family and friends with a large indoor swimming pool for the POOL PARTIES. Large remodeled master suite, includes laundry addition, new flooring, lighting and bath updates, Basement bathroom has heated floors, all new tile, custom vanity and sink, all new two place shower for that swimming pool rinse off. ALL NEW HIGH END KITCHEN AID STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES REMAIN

For the $700,000 price tag, it definitely is worth every penny.

Whether your the party type or the family type, this is home appeals to everyone.

Casper Home Has Gigantic Indoor Swimming Area