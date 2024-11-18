Longtime Wyoming Medical Center nurse makes career turn to primary care for the whole family

Amanda Beyeler graduated high school in Thermopolis and headed to Michigan State University, thinking that medical school was in her future. However, life took an unexpected turn, and she found herself with a humanities degree and uncertain about her next steps. After spending a year in an AmeriCorps program, she returned to Wyoming and reignited her dream of pursuing a career in medicine by earning her nursing degree through the BRAND program at the University of Wyoming.

“I just always wanted to help people and take care of people, even when I was little,” she said. “My goal is to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives and help them feel better.”

Amanda started her nursing career at a long-term care facility in Colorado before moving back to Wyoming, where she spent 12 years as a nurse in various departments at Banner Wyoming Medical Center. She worked on the neurology unit and in the pulmonary and nephrology clinics, and in recent years she worked as a health and wellness coach in the NERD Wellness Center and in the Cardiac Rehab department.

“I think my experience in the hospital and the clinics has really helped me grasp a better understanding of a patient moving from outpatient to inpatient care and vice versa,” she said.

It was during the pandemic that she decided to pursue her Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Wyoming — the highest level of nurse practitioner, which includes three years of training.

“I really just want to tie in the whole person with my care,” she said. “The pandemic broadened my perspective because I was willing to step in wherever needed. I encountered countless specialties and diverse practice styles.”

Amanda embraces a patient-centered approach to care that focuses on building strong relationships, collaborative decision-making and promoting wellness. Her background as a health and wellness coach is especially helpful.

“My passion lies in helping individuals prevent and manage chronic diseases through lifestyle changes,” she said. “The healthcare system can be tough to navigate, and people often need guidance on the screenings necessary to identify and prevent chronic issues.”

Outside of her work, Amanda loves reading, gardening, camping, catching up on her favorite podcasts and spending time with her husband and three children.

Amanda is welcoming patients of all ages at Banner Health Clinic Cole Creek. Learn more or make an appointment here: doctors.bannerhealth.com/provider/amanda-schulte-beyeler/3155116.

