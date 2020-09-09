The recent colder, wetter weather in Yellowstone National Park ironically will cause the Lone Star Fire to grow, according to a news release from the park on Wednesday.

Warmer and drier weather are forecasted for the Yellowstone area in coming weeks, which will dry out vegetation for fuel.

Likewise, hard frosts at night will kill plants and trees. As the dead vegetation dries, fire activity is expected to increase.

According to InciWeb, the lightning-caused Lone Star Fire started about 4 p.m. Aug. 22, and grew to 3,346 acres, or 5.2 square miles, as of Sunday.

It is active in mature, unburned forest of spruce, fir and lodgepole pine.

There are 52 personnel on the scene. Containment is expected by Oct. 30.

Meanwhile, firefighters are cutting trees and heavy vegetation around the Old Faithful area to protect power lines, historic buildings, and communication equipment..

These efforts will protect the Old Faithful area if Lone Star Fire shifts suddenly or another wildfire threatens it in the future.

All entrances to the park remain open.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open, but the park may close it at any time due to smoke and low visibility.

For current road information, visit this website, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

For current information on fire activity in the park, visit this website.

Trails and campsites in the Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser area are closed. For details, see the Backcountry Situation Report.

