Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River

Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper.

The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals that eat that plant life.

The City of Casper recommends those who have concrete slurry to let it harden, then scrap the new concrete like you would a rock.

Whether you're a contractor or a DIYer, have a plan to properly dispose of your materials, and hold your friends to the same standard.

For more information contact the city's Solid Waste Division at (307) 235-8246.

