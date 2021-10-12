LIST: Wyoming Road Closures, Advisories As Winter Storm Blankets State
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued numerous road closures and advisories as a winter storm blankets the state.
According to the National Weather Service, much of Wyoming is under a winter storm warning.
WYDOT has issued the following road closures and advisories. All closures are as of 12:15. Tuesday.
ROAD CLOSURES:
- I-25 - Casper to Buffalo
- I-90 Buffalo to Gillette
- US 14/16/20- Between the East Gate of Yellowstone National Park and Pahaska
- US 16 - Between Wyoming 435 and Buffalo
- US 89/191/287 - Between Flagg Ranch and the South Gate of Yellowstone National Park
- WY 28 - Between Farson and US 287/WY 789
- WY 135 - Between WY 789 and Sweetwater Station
- WY 251 (Casper Mountain Road) Between Wyoming Blvd. and the end of the state route
NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL:
- US 14 - Between Sheridan and Ucross
- US 14A - Between Bear Lodge and 22 miles east of Lovell
- US 16 - Between Buffalo and the Sheridan/Campbell County line
- WY 192 - Between Kaycee and Linch
- WY 193 - Between Kearny and Banner
- WY 194 - Between Story and the end of the state route
- WY 196 - Between Kaycee and Beaver Creek
- WY 220 Between Casper and Pathfinder Road
- WY 331 - Between Sheridan and Beckton
- WY 335 - Between US 87 and Red Grade Road
- WY 340 - Between Story and North Piney Creek
- WY 387 - Between Wright and Reno Junction