Let’s Take a Look at Wyoming’s Future Non-Conference Schedules

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West football schedule is being released tomorrow.

Well, we think.

The conference teased on social media that big news is coming on Thursday. Last year, around the middle of February, we all found out the dates of Wyoming's league schedule. Better late than never, I suppose.

So, while we wait let's take a look at what we do know -- a list of some of the Cowboys' future non-conference opponents.

UW (7-5, 5-3) will kick off the 2023 campaign Sept. 2 against Texas Tech in Laramie. The Red Raiders finished 8-5 last season and featured a 5-4 mark in Big 12 play. Joey McGuire's squad claimed a pair of overtime thrillers early on, knocking off No. 25 Houston in double OT and two weeks later took down the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns, 37-34.

Impressive.

Four of Texas Tech's five setbacks came against ranked opponents -- No. 16 North Carolina State, No. 25 Kansas State, No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 7 TCU. The boys from Lubbock did cap their season on a high note, hammering Ole Miss 42-25 in the Texas Bowl.

Wyoming is 3-2 all-time against Texas Tech. The last meeting was back in 1992. The Red Raiders rolled to a 49-32 home victory.

Portland State -- and FCS program -- will pay a visit to the high plains in Week 2. The Vikings are coming off a 4-7 campaign and won just three games in the Big Sky Conference. In the two games against FBS opponents, PSU fell to San Jose State 21-17 and was routed the following week at Washington, 52-6.

The Cowpokes are Austin bound in Week 3. This will be Wyoming's third road meeting with Texas since 2010. The two also met inside War Memorial Stadium the year prior. That was a 41-10 win for the visitors.

UT finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record. Four of those five losses came against ranked teams, including a heartbreaking 20-19 loss against No. 1 Alabama in Week 2. The 'Horns lost to 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

Texas is 5-0 all-time against the Cowboys.

UW will close out its non-conference slate at home against Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers went 6-6 last season and finished with a 3-5 mark in the Sun Belt Conference. This program is no stranger to the upset. You remember the stunner inside Michigan's Big House back in 2007. Well, they did it again last fall, waltzing into Kyle Field and stunning the 92,000-plus in attendance with a 17-14 victory over Texas A&M.

With College GameDay in Boone, N.C., the following week, App State knocked off conference champion Troy, 32-28.

Those were the highlights.

The Mountaineers would go on to lose three of their last four games and were left out of the bowl picture. These two programs have met twice before, each winning at its home stadium. The Cowboys rolled to a 53-7 win in 2004 and App State repaid the favor in 2015, beating Craig Bohl's squad, 31-13.

Here's what we do know about Wyoming's Mountain West schedule. The home games are against Hawaii, New Mexico, Border War rival Colorado State and defending conference champions, Fresno State. The Cowboys will play at Nevada, UNLV, Boise State and Air Force.

The Cowboys are guaranteed to play CSU and Air Force through the 2025 season after announcing the elimination of the Mountain and West Division, beginning this fall.

Here's a look at Wyoming's future non-conference opponents:

2023

9/2 Texas Tech

9/9 Portland State

9/16 at Texas

9/23 Appalachian State

2024

8/31 at Arizona State

9/7 Idaho

9/14 BYU

9/21 New Mexico State

2025

8/30 at Akron

9/6 Cal Poly

9/13 Utah

9/20 at Colorado

2026

8/29 UConn

9/5 North Texas

9/12 Northern Colorado

9/19 at Central Michigan

2027

9/4 at Utah

9/11 Southern Utah

9/18 at North Texas

9/25 Central Michigan

2028

9/1 Idaho State

9/9 Akron

9/16 at Texas Tech

9/23 UTEP

2029

9/8 California

9/15 at UConn

9/29 at UTEP

2030

9/14 at Arizona

2031

N/A

2032

9/4 at California

2033

9/17 Arizona

* All schedules via fbsschedules.com

