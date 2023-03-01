Artist Talk at the Casper College this Saturday

“Photography holds a particular power to reveal that which many in our culture are blind to, especially within the culture of privilege.”

The Casper College invites you to meet a world-renowned artist and check out the amazing new building.

On Saturday, March 4th, at noon, photographer Brian Ulrich will give an artist talk and gallery tour of his Centurion exhibition in the Alumni Association Art Gallery within the Visual Arts Center.

Brian Ulrich has ... “been making photographs that explore growing economic disparity ... when luxury or wealth becomes the preeminent definition of success in our culture.”

This exhibit, “Centurion” was named for the moniker of the famed American Express Black Card, which was created in response to persistent urban legends and stubborn rumors of its existence throughout the 1980s, according to Ulrich.

Casper Artist Showcasing Images of War in Ukraine at Scarlow's Gallery,